State-Owned Miners ANTM, INCO, TINS, PTBA Supercharge Capex for Big Downstream Push

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The market is holding its breath as four mining companies under state-owned mining holding PT Mineral Industri Indonesia (MIND ID) ramp up downstreaming projects via aggressive capital expenditure (capex) in 2025.

The aforementioned companies—PT Aneka Tambang (ANTM), PT Bukit Asam (PTBA), PT Vale Indonesia (INCO), and PT Timah (TINS)—have allocated a total capex of IDR 23.47 trillion this year, nearly double last year’s IDR 13 trillion. The majority of the capex will be directed toward ongoing strategic projects in alignment with MIND ID's direction to accelerate mineral downstreaming and national energy transition.