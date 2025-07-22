Weighing Tailwinds and Headwinds for Indonesia’s Palm Oil Industry

The Indonesian palm oil industry faces opportunities from the US trade agreement and the IEU-CEPA, although challenges come from EUDR regulations and export taxes.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesian palm oil producers in Indonesia are caught in between contrasting sentiments that could determine their financial performance and stock prices. On one side, international trade agreements could act as a positive catalyst while on the other, the European Union’s anti-deforestation rules (EUDR) and export taxes both pose challenges to the industry.

Analysts maintain an overall bullish outlook for the medium-term performance of palm oil producers, not least thanks to the tailwind from reduced US tariffs on Indonesian products, down from 32% down to 19%. This gives Indonesian palm oil exporters a competitive edge in the US market, especially compared to Malaysia which currently faces a 25% tariff.