star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Weighing Tailwinds and Headwinds for Indonesia’s Palm Oil Industry

Weighing Tailwinds and Headwinds for Indonesia’s Palm Oil Industry

The Indonesian palm oil industry faces opportunities from the US trade agreement and the IEU-CEPA, although challenges come from EUDR regulations and export taxes.

user-profile
I Putu Gede Rama Paramahamsa - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 22 Juli 2025 | 16:15

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesian palm oil producers in Indonesia are caught in between contrasting sentiments that could determine their financial performance and stock prices. On one side, international trade agreements could act as a positive catalyst while on the other, the European Union’s anti-deforestation rules (EUDR) and export taxes both pose challenges to the industry.

Analysts maintain an overall bullish outlook for the medium-term performance of palm oil producers, not least thanks to the tailwind from reduced US tariffs on Indonesian products, down from 32% down to 19%. This gives Indonesian palm oil exporters a competitive edge in the US market, especially compared to Malaysia which currently faces a 25% tariff.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

SSIA, BRPT, SMDR Eye Patimban Port Windfall

English Version

47 menit yang lalu

Weighing Tailwinds and Headwinds for Indonesia’s Palm Oil Industry

English Version

1 jam yang lalu

Sales of Indonesia’s Budget Cars Are Losing Steam

Sales of Indonesia’s Budget Cars Are Losing Steam

star English Version

1 jam yang lalu

Daya Tahan dan Peluang Saham Alfamart (AMRT)

star Emiten

1 jam yang lalu

Ekspansi Imperium Bisnis Grup Djarum & Strategi Mempertahankan Takhta Konglomerat

star Konglomerasi

2 jam yang lalu

Seberapa Besar Tarif Trump Memukul Ekonomi China dan Peluangnya Jadi Bumerang bagi AS
Seberapa Besar Tarif Trump Memukul Ekonomi China dan Peluangnya Jadi Bumerang bagi AS
star Bisnis

2 jam yang lalu

Kompaknya BlackRock dan Vanguard di Amman Mineral (AMMN)
Kompaknya BlackRock dan Vanguard di Amman Mineral (AMMN)
star Emiten

3 jam yang lalu

Altcoin Balap Bitcoin, Gelombang Minat Baru di Pasar Kripto?
Altcoin Balap Bitcoin, Gelombang Minat Baru di Pasar Kripto?
star Investasi

4 jam yang lalu

Proyeksi JP Morgan soal Kans Penerapan Bea Keluar Batu Bara, Emas serta Potensi Nikel
Proyeksi JP Morgan soal Kans Penerapan Bea Keluar Batu Bara, Emas serta Potensi Nikel
star Bisnis

5 jam yang lalu

Koperasi Desa Merah Putih: Tata Kelola SDM dan Keuangan jadi Penentu
Koperasi Desa Merah Putih: Tata Kelola SDM dan Keuangan jadi Penentu
star Bisnis

6 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top