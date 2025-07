INCO has slashed its capex for 2025 by $60 million as part of ongoing cost-saving initiatives that began in late 2024.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia (INCO) is cutting its capital expenditure (capex) target for this year by $60 million, from the original $600 million to $540 million, as part of ongoing cost-saving efforts.

“We’ve made some improvements, so this year’s capex can be lower than $600 million,” said INCO’s head of corporate finance & investor relations, Andaru Brahmono Adi, on Friday (18/7/2025).