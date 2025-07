Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Sales of low-cost green cars (LCGC) slumped along with falling demand as wholesale sales (factory to dealer) went down 49% year-on-year (YoY) from 15,252 units in June 2024 to 7,762 units in June 2025.

Throughout H1 2025, sales dropped 28.5% YoY from 89,643 to 64,063 units, much steeper than overall auto sales which dipped 8.6% YoY from 410,020 to 374,740 units. These figures were the lowest they have been in the past five years and approach those seen during the pandemic.