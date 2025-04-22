Indonesian Startups Gain Traction, But Funding Still Lags Behind

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesia has at least three startups of the 20 in terms of funding in Southeast Asia, although the overall funding volume remains relatively small. According to DealstreetAsia, Singapore tops the listwith 13 major startups, while Indonesia ranks second with Akulaku, AwanTunai, and Superbank.

While the local startup ecosystem is not nearly as large or dense as Singapore’s, the rankings show that Indonesia’s startup industry is steadily growing. Funding in startups is largest in Singapore, amounting to over US$2 billion, with Indonesia trailing far behind at US$273 million. Thailand follows with US$195 million, the Philippines with US$159 million, and Vietnam with US$75 million.