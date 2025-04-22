Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Ilustrasi Startup. Bisnis/Arief Hermawan P

Indonesian Startups Gain Traction, But Funding Still Lags Behind

Despite boasting three of the 20 biggest startups in Southeast Asia, Indonesia falls far behind Singapore in terms of both amount and funding.

Asteria Desi Kartika Sari, Akbar Maulana al Ishaqi
Asteria Desi Kartika Sari & Akbar Maulana al Ishaqi - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 22 April 2025 | 16:30
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesia has at least three startups of the 20 in terms of funding in Southeast Asia, although the overall funding volume remains relatively small. According to DealstreetAsia, Singapore tops the listwith 13 major startups, while Indonesia ranks second with Akulaku, AwanTunai, and Superbank.

While the local startup ecosystem is not nearly as large or dense as Singapore’s, the rankings show that Indonesia’s startup industry is steadily growing. Funding in startups is largest in Singapore, amounting to over US$2 billion, with Indonesia trailing far behind at US$273 million. Thailand follows with US$195 million, the Philippines with US$159 million, and Vietnam with US$75 million.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Kinerja Moncer, Adi Sarana (ASSA) Siap Tancap Gas?
Emiten
24 menit yang lalu

Kinerja Moncer, Adi Sarana (ASSA) Siap Tancap Gas?

Rebound Kopi Merespons Penangguhan Tarif AS
Bisnis
55 menit yang lalu

Rebound Kopi Merespons Penangguhan Tarif AS

Still Undervalued, Opportunities Remain in BBRI, BMRI, BBNI, and Other Bank Stocks
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Still Undervalued, Opportunities Remain in BBRI, BMRI, BBNI, and Other Bank Stocks

Modal Emiten Semen INTP & SMGR kala Volume Penjualan Sektoral Melandai
Emiten
1 jam yang lalu

Modal Emiten Semen INTP & SMGR kala Volume Penjualan Sektoral Melandai

BlackRock and Major Investors Increase Stakes in ANTM as Gold Prices Hit Record High
English Version
2 jam yang lalu

BlackRock and Major Investors Increase Stakes in ANTM as Gold Prices Hit Record High

Berita Premium Lainnya