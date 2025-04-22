Challenges Persist in Indonesia’s Nickel Downstream Push as LG's Withdrawal

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - LG Energy Solutions' (LGES) decision to withdraw from the integrated nickel downstream megaproject, Titan, has raised concerns for the government, which is actively working to enhance Indonesia's role in the global electric vehicle (EV) supply chain. This development follows a similar situation where Eramet SA and BASF also pulled out of the nickel battery project in Sonic Bay.

Despite the setbacks, the government and several domestic companies involved in the Titan project remain optimistic about accelerating domestic downstreaming, given the abundance of raw materials in Indonesia. Additionally, the growing interest in EV further supports the push for development in this sector.