Pekerja menata kelapa sawit saat panen di kawasan Kemang, Kabupaten Bogor. Bisnis/Arief Hermawan P

Indonesia’s Palm Oil Industry at a Crossroads

Patricia Yashinta Desy Abigail,Rika Anggraeni,Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Patricia Yashinta Desy Abigail , Rika Anggraeni & Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 23 April 2025 | 18:30
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—The palm oil industry has undeniably played a crucial role in Indonesia's trade performance. However, the future of crude palm oil (CPO) exports now faces a pivotal challenge following the 32% reciprocal tariff imposed by United States (US) President Donald Trump. This significant tariff is seen as a potential obstacle to the competitiveness of Indonesian palm oil exports in the global market

Indonesia continues to hold the title of the world's largest palm oil producer, with an annual production of 47 million metric tons. This volume is significantly higher than Malaysia's 19 million tons and Thailand's 3.45 million tons.

