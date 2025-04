Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government needs to allocate approximately $4.6 billion by 2030 to facilitate the smooth early retirement of steam-fired power plants (PLTUs).

This plan has gained renewed attention following the introduction of the Regulation of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) No. 10/2025. The regulation outlines a roadmap for phasing out PLTU operations as part of Indonesia’s commitment to achieving the net-zero emission (NZE) target by 2060, or potentially sooner.