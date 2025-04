Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Despite the challenges faced by fast food restaurant issuers recently, PT Sarimelati Kencana Tbk. (PZZA) and PT Fast Food Indonesia Tbk. (FAST) remain hopeful about improving their performance.

PZZA, which manages Pizza Hut, is focusing on leveraging its competitive advantages to appeal to Gen Z. The company plans to enhance its digital services and introduce menu innovations, recognizing these as key growth opportunities in the food industry.