Teknisi melakukan perbaikan perangkat telekomunikasi disalah satu tower bts di Makassar, Sulawesi Selatan, Kamis (13/2/2025)/JIBI/Bisnis/Paulus Tandi Bone SELEKSI PITA FREKUANSI 1,4 GHZ

Telkom, Indosat, and XL Axiata Earmark Trillions for Capex in Race to Expand

Telkom (TLKM), XL Axiata (EXCL), and Indosat (ISAT) poured large capital expenditures (capex) throughout 2024.

Annisa Kurniasari Saumi,Ana Noviani,Duwi Setiya Ariyanti
Kamis, 24 April 2025 | 19:00
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s three biggest telecommunication firms—PT Telkom Indonesia (TLKM), PT Indosat (ISAT), and PT XL Axiata (EXCL)—poured large capital expenditures (capex) throughout 2024 to strengthen network infrastructure and improve digital service quality.

Telkom had the largest capex among the three last year, amounting to IDR 24.5 trillion, or 16.3% of the company’s total revenue. This capex was used to enhance network infrastructure and customer experience, with more than 50% earmarked for expanding digital connectivity, including fiber optics, towers, satellites, and submarine cables.

