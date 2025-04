Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — JP Morgan recently reaffirmed its positive view on PT Aneka Tambang Tbk. (ANTM), or Antam.

The U.S.-based investment bank maintained its "overweight" rating for the metal issuer as of 16 April 2025. It also set a target price of IDR 2,380 per share, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 15.00% from Antam's closing price of IDR 2,070 on Wednesday (23/4/2025).