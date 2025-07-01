star

After Offering Coupons Above 8%, Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI) to Launch New Series

Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI) is introducing a new series of sustainability bonds with a total principal amount of IDR600 billion.

user-profile
Duwi Setiya Ariyanti & Akbar Maulana al Ishaqi - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 1 Juli 2025 | 21:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI) is set to open its public offering period on 1-3 July 2025, aiming to raise IDR600 billion. With the offering on, the company will have a series of corporate bonds in circulation carrying annual coupons exceeding 8%.

According to the Additional Information of the Summary Prospectus published in Bisnis Indonesia, on Monday (30/6/2025), the company will issue Sarana Multi Infrastruktur Sustainability Bonds I Phase I Year 2025 with a principal value of IDR600 billion. The offering consists of three series, including Series A, which comes with a 370-calendar-day tenor, a 6.2% annual coupon, and is expected to raise IDR465 billion. Series B carries a three-year tenor with a 6.55% annual coupon, targeting IDR110 billion in proceeds. In comparison, Series C offers a five-year tenor and a 6.65% coupon to raise IDR25 billion.

PT SMI President Director Reynaldi Hermansjah stated that the issuance forms part of the company’s IDR12 trillion Sustainability Bond I program.

