Sharia Banks to Ride Tailwind as Gold Rally Continues

Karyawan melayani nasabah di salah satu cabang PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk. (BRIS) di Jakarta, Kamis (4/1/2024). - Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani

Indonesia’s sharia banks that offer gold products are looking at potential massive profits if the ongoing gold rally persists in the long term.

Reyhan Fernanda Fajarihza
Jumat, 25 April 2025 | 05:00
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Pegadaian’s 24-karat Antam gold reached IDR 2,037,000 per gram during trading on Thursday last week (17/4/2025), with analysts projecting it to go as high as IDR 2.3 million per gram should the global economy stay on its current course. The same prediction was made by PT Bank Syariah Indonesia (BRIS), also known as BSI, who took the opportunity by expanding its gold-side business and is now reaping the rewards.

“We are very optimistic about the future potential of the gold business for BSI's growth and, of course, its benefit for the public,” said acting president director Bob Tyasika Ananta at The Tower BSI, South Jakarta, last week (15/4/2025).

