Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Singaporean government also benefited from the dividend distribution by PT Bank Mandiri Tbk. (BMRI) on Wednesday (24/4/2025), pocketing hundreds of billions of rupiah from the state-owned bank’s profit sharing.

Bank Mandiri disbursed IDR 43.51 trillion in dividends for its 2024 performance, representing 78% of its total net profit. Each shareholder, including foreign investors such as Singapore, is entitled to a dividend of IDR 466.18 per share.