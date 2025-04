Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Solusi Sinergi Digital Tbk. (WIFI) or Surge has become increasingly influential on the Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) in Q1 2025. This development is closely linked to the acquisition made by President Prabowo Subianto's younger brother, Hashim Djojohadikusumo.

Hashim, through PT Investasi Sukses Bersama, acquired 6.07 million WIFI shares. The transaction took place on 11 February 2025, and was announced two days later through an information disclosure.