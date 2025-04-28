Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Customers complete transactions using Akulaku PayLater in Jakarta, Monday (11/7/2022). Business/Suselo Jati

Akulaku Sees Explosive Asset Growth, But Liabilities Soar

Akulaku’s assets grew in 2024 thanks to its aggressive strategy, it comes with an even bigger rise in liability along and a surge in operating costs.

Pernita Hestin Untari,Akbar Maulana al Ishaqi,Asteria Desi Kartika Sari
Pernita Hestin Untari , Akbar Maulana al Ishaqi & Asteria Desi Kartika Sari - Bisnis.com
Senin, 28 April 2025 | 20:00
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Fintech company Akulaku Finance saw its assets skyrocketing by 214.9% year-on-year (YoY), going from IDR 931 billion in 2023 to IDR 2.93 trillion in 2024, thanks to its aggressive expansion in consumer credit.

According to the company’s earnings report as reported by Bisnis Indonesia daily earlier this month (15/4), however, the increase in assets also came with an even more drastic rise in liabilities, which went from IDR 156 billion to IDR 2.09 trillion—a whopping 1,240% YoY increase.

