Akulaku Sees Explosive Asset Growth, But Liabilities Soar

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Fintech company Akulaku Finance saw its assets skyrocketing by 214.9% year-on-year (YoY), going from IDR 931 billion in 2023 to IDR 2.93 trillion in 2024, thanks to its aggressive expansion in consumer credit.

According to the company’s earnings report as reported by Bisnis Indonesia daily earlier this month (15/4), however, the increase in assets also came with an even more drastic rise in liabilities, which went from IDR 156 billion to IDR 2.09 trillion—a whopping 1,240% YoY increase.