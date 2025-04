Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several major investors, including Vanguard Group Inc., Schroders PLC, and BlackRock Inc., have been notably active in buying and selling shares of banking issuer PT Bank Mandiri Tbk. (BMRI) over the past six months.

According to Bloomberg Terminal data, Vanguard Group's ownership in BMRI shares has seen a modest increase from November 2024 to April 2025. While Vanguard held 1.90 billion shares in November 2024, this number has now risen to 1.97 billion shares.