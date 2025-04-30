Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Ilustrasi Startup. Bisnis/Arief Hermawan P

Restoring Indonesia’s Golden Age of Startups

Indonesia’s startup sector has quieted down since the heights of 2016–2018, but industry players are making efforts to revive the sector through mergers.

Lukas Hendra TM,Lukman Nur Hakim
Lukas Hendra TM & Lukman Nur Hakim - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 30 April 2025 | 19:30
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — As Indonesian startups are still reeling from the tech winter, businesses are eyeing consolidations and mergers in a bid to restore investor confidence and return to the “golden age” of startups in 2016–2018,

According to DealstreetAsia data, between 2017 between 2016 and 2018, unicorns—or startups with valuations of over $1 billion—from Indonesia began to emerge in larger numbers. These include Bukalapak, Traveloka, Gojek, Tokopedia, and OVO. At that time, startups in the e-commerce, ride-hailing, and financial technology (fintech) sectors dominated.

