Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – In Tuesday’s (29/4/2025) trading, GOTO, BRMS, AMMN, and TLKM emerged as the top leaders, significantly lifting the Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG), with contributions from BlackRock.

According to data from the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk. (GOTO) led the charge, contributing 6.49 points. The company’s shares rose by 3.66%, closing at IDR 85 per share in the session.