Several major investors were seen continuing to accumulate CUAN shares, even as the company’s net profit tumbled 93.43 percent in H1/2025.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Petrindo Jaya Kreasi Tbk. (CUAN) booked a sharp 93.43 percent drop in net profit to $1.94 million, or around IDR 31.86 billion (exchange rate of IDR 16,399 per US dollar) in H1/2025.

The coal miner, controlled by tycoon Prajogo Pangestu, saw its revenue jump 49.22 percent YoY in January–June 2025. However, the surge was offset by a 70.27 percent spike in cost of revenue.