Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — As of early May 2025, Antam gold buyers from several recent periods have yet to see potential profits, remaining at a loss.

According to Logam Mulia data on Thursday (1/5/2025), Antam's gold buyback price dropped by IDR 33,000 to IDR 1,781,000, further distancing itself from the all-time high (ATH) of IDR 1,888,000 recorded on 22 April 2025.