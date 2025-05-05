Prajogo Pangestu's Group Accelerates Expansion in 2025

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The issuer under the Prajogo Pangestu conglomerate group continues to record growth through a series of corporate actions, including improved performance among its affiliated companies in Q1/2025 and the planned initial public offerings (IPO) of several subsidiaries.

One of its key companies, PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk. (TPIA), is actively investing in the development of a Chlor Alkali and Ethylene Dichloride (CA-EDC) chemical plant. To support this expansion, TPIA has allocated a capital expenditure (capex) budget of up to IDR 6.3 trillion.