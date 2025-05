Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk. (GOTO) has seen a positive shift in its stock performance amid recent leadership changes. As of Friday (2/5/2025), GOTO's share price has risen by 15.49% year-to-date (YTD), reaching IDR82.

Over the past week, the stock has gained 1.23%, adding 1 point to its value. This uptick comes after the announcement of significant executive changes, including the resignation of Garibaldi 'Boy' Thohir and Thomas Husted.