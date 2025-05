Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—Battery-based electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining traction across Indonesian cities as sales climb and adoption accelerates.

According to data from the Association of Indonesian Automotive Industries (Gaikindo), BEV sales in March 2025 reached 8,835 units, soaring 70.46% compared to February’s 5,183 units. From January to March, a total of 16,535 pure electric vehicles were sold.