Pegawai melayani nasabah di kantor cabang BRI, Jakarta, Selasa (20/2/2024). (Bisnis/Himawan L. Nugraha)

Analysts Upbeat on BRI (BBRI) Despite Economic Headwinds

Analysts project good prospects for BRI, which starts strong in 2025 despite the pervasive challenges posed by current economic conditions.

Emanuel B. Caesario,Patricia Yashinta Desy Abigail
Emanuel B. Caesario & Patricia Yashinta Desy Abigail - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 6 Mei 2025 | 12:20
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Projections for state-owned PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia or BRI (BBRI) remain upbeat despite current business conditions putting pressure on MSMEs, which are known to be the bank’s primary customers. BRI’s solid financial performance in early 2025, defying macroeconomic conditions, also helped with its prospects.

According to an analyst consensus from Bloomberg, 30 of 36 securities firms rated BBRI with a “Buy” while the remaining six went for a “Hold” rating. The average 12-month target price for BBRI stood at IDR 4,791.82, indicating a 23.5% upside potential from IDR 3,880 on Friday’s close (2/5/2025).

