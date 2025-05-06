Analysts Upbeat on BRI (BBRI) Despite Economic Headwinds

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Projections for state-owned PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia or BRI (BBRI) remain upbeat despite current business conditions putting pressure on MSMEs, which are known to be the bank’s primary customers. BRI’s solid financial performance in early 2025, defying macroeconomic conditions, also helped with its prospects.

According to an analyst consensus from Bloomberg, 30 of 36 securities firms rated BBRI with a “Buy” while the remaining six went for a “Hold” rating. The average 12-month target price for BBRI stood at IDR 4,791.82, indicating a 23.5% upside potential from IDR 3,880 on Friday’s close (2/5/2025).