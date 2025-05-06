State-Owned Banks, BBRI, BMRI, and Others Fortify Strategies Amid Economic Uncertainty

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—State-owned banks, BBRI, BMRI, and others are currently undergoing a phase of recovery. Amid global economic uncertainty, they are focused on building a strong foundation to preserve balance sheet stability while anticipating better conditions ahead.

Their financial statement for Q1/2025 reflect relatively stable performance, even though net profit growth remained modest. This situation is seen as reasonable given the significant economic headwinds earlier this year, including weakened purchasing power, elevated interest rates, and ongoing global uncertainty driven by trade war.