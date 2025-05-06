Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Several assets can be considered when economic conditions are sluggish. (Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti)

Investment Strategies for a Robust Performance Amid Economic Downturns

Several assets can be considered when economic conditions are sluggish.

Anitana Widya Puspa,Duwi Setiya Ariyanti
Anitana Widya Puspa & Duwi Setiya Ariyanti - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 6 Mei 2025 | 17:00
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—Economists have projected that global and domestic economic performance will remain under pressure for the rest of the year, primarily due to the ripple effects of the ongoing trade war. This is expected to further weigh on Indonesia's economic growth. Amid these challenges, the search for resilient investment assets becomes increasingly relevant.

Economist at Bahana TCW Investment Management Emil Muhamad stated that a slowdown in Indonesia’s economic growth is inevitable, largely driven by fluctuations in commodity prices as a result of the trade war.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Falling Coal Prices Paint Bleak Prospects for Miners
English Version
9 menit yang lalu

Falling Coal Prices Paint Bleak Prospects for Miners

Top Metal Miners’ Profits Surge in Q1 as Gold Sales Jump
English Version
19 menit yang lalu

Top Metal Miners’ Profits Surge in Q1 as Gold Sales Jump

Investment Strategies for a Robust Performance Amid Economic Downturns
English Version
39 menit yang lalu

Investment Strategies for a Robust Performance Amid Economic Downturns

Latest Stock Targets for ADRO, AADI, and ADMR Following Q1/2025 Reports
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Latest Stock Targets for ADRO, AADI, and ADMR Following Q1/2025 Reports

Pegadaian’s Impact on Hartadinata’s (HRTA) Profit Surge in Q1 2025 as Gold Demand Skyrockets
English Version
2 jam yang lalu

Pegadaian’s Impact on Hartadinata’s (HRTA) Profit Surge in Q1 2025 as Gold Demand Skyrockets

Berita Premium Lainnya