Investment Strategies for a Robust Performance Amid Economic Downturns

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—Economists have projected that global and domestic economic performance will remain under pressure for the rest of the year, primarily due to the ripple effects of the ongoing trade war. This is expected to further weigh on Indonesia's economic growth. Amid these challenges, the search for resilient investment assets becomes increasingly relevant.

Economist at Bahana TCW Investment Management Emil Muhamad stated that a slowdown in Indonesia’s economic growth is inevitable, largely driven by fluctuations in commodity prices as a result of the trade war.