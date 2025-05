Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The domestic stock market's strengthening still lacks a solid foundation. However, the initiatives taken by capital market authorities to boost stock exchange liquidity offer optimism for healthier and more promising market dynamics in the future.

On Thursday (8/5/2025), the Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) experienced a sharp decline, dropping 1.42% to 6,827.75. This correction followed a relatively long rally after the dip in early April 2025 following the Eid holiday.