Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Wholesale auto sales in Indonesia saw an increase in April 2025 with Astra Group as the market leader amid weak purchasing power that diminished retail sales.

According to data from the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (Gaikindo), wholesale sales—representing shipments from manufacturers to dealers—reached 51,205 units in April 2025, marking a 5% rise from 48,764 units in April 2024.