Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— A number of coal issuers are strategizing to maintain performance in 2025, despite projections indicating a cooling trend in commodity prices compared to the previous year.

According to data collected by Bisnis, most coal issuers that have reported their financial performance for Q1/2025 experienced a decline in net profit. This outcome is largely attributed to the weakening of coal prices since the start of the year, although prices remain above $100 per ton.