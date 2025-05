Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — A major investor has been going on stock-buying spree during the current period of May 2025.

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk. (GOTO) shares have been on an upward trajectory in 2025. As of Friday (9/5/2025), the share price of GOTO has increased by 10 points, or 14.08% year-to-date (YtD), reaching IDR 81.