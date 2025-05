Bisnis.com, SURABAYA — PT Pertamina Gas Negara Tbk. (PGAS) confirmed that the development of household gas networks (jargas) in East Java is progressing according to plan, thanks to strong support from the provincial government.

President Director Arief Setiawan Handoko mentioned that PGAS is targeting the construction of 59,000 jargas across Surabaya City and Gresik Regency during the 2025–2026 period.