Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Himbara, state-owned banks which included BBRI, BMRI, BBNI in Q1/2025 has been largely driven by the contributions of their subsidiaries, especially amid margin pressures and slowing profit growth at the parent companies.

PT Pegadaian emerged as the largest contributor to the consolidated profit of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BBRI), accounting for IDR1.73 trillion, or 65.1% of the total profit generated by BRI subsidiaries.