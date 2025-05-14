Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Pekerja menata kelapa sawit saat panen di kawasan Kemang, Kabupaten Bogor. Bisnis/Arief Hermawan P

Palm Oil Firms Shift Gear as Industry Stagnates

The production slump in the palm oil industry has led companies to realign their strategies for the future.

Annisa Kurniasari Saumi, Duwi Setiya Ariyanti
Rabu, 14 Mei 2025 | 20:52
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — For years now, Indonesia’s palm oil production has been stuck in a stagnant state, hovering between 51.2 million and 54.8 million tons for the past six years with only a 2–3% year-on-year increase to that figure projected by the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI). In the face of this quagmire in production, palm oil companies are now realigning their strategies with new directions.

One instance is Sampoerna Group’s PT Sampoerna Agro (SGRO), which is reinventing itself as a holding company whose focus is to manage the assets of its subsidiaries and offer advisory and negotiatory services for mergers and acquisitions.

