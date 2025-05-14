Palm Oil Firms Shift Gear as Industry Stagnates

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — For years now, Indonesia’s palm oil production has been stuck in a stagnant state, hovering between 51.2 million and 54.8 million tons for the past six years with only a 2–3% year-on-year increase to that figure projected by the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI). In the face of this quagmire in production, palm oil companies are now realigning their strategies with new directions.

One instance is Sampoerna Group’s PT Sampoerna Agro (SGRO), which is reinventing itself as a holding company whose focus is to manage the assets of its subsidiaries and offer advisory and negotiatory services for mergers and acquisitions.