Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The inclusion of PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk. (MTEL) and PT Merdeka Battery Materials Tbk. (MBMA) in the MSCI Indonesia Small Cap Index has strengthened the investment outlook for both stocks this year.

On Wednesday (14/5/2025), MTEL shares surged by 6.61% to close at IDR645 after the announcement of the MSCI Index inclusion. This rally wiped out the stock's year-to-date decline in 2025, bringing it back in line with its closing level at the end of 2024.