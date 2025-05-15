Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Pengunjung melihat produk PT Mayora Indah Tbk. (MYOR) di salah satu pusat perbelanjaan di Jakarta, Rabu (14/6/2023). Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani

Mayora Indah Faces Margin Pressure Amid Rising Coffee and Cocoa Prices

PT Mayora Indah (MYOR) is facing pressured margin as raw material prices rise, including cocoa and coffee.

Oktaviano DB Hana, Nindya Aldila
Oktaviano DB Hana & Nindya Aldila - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 15 Mei 2025 | 18:15
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Mayora Indah (MYOR), owned by the Atmadja family, is facing pressured margin as raw material prices rise, including cocoa and coffee. Despite the headwind, the consumer goods company is forecasted to still reach its 2025 margin target of 22–25% with a series of strategies prepared.

In Q1 2025, Mayora Indah successfully posted revenue growth of 12.5% year-on-year (YoY) to IDR 9.9 trillion, primarily driven by a 5–6% YoY increase in volume and a 7% YoY increase in average selling price (ASP).

