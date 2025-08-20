Sharia Banks Race to Establish Bullion Banking Services

Islamic banks are competing to develop bullion banking services. CIMB Niaga and BSI are focusing on gold financing, with significant growth in this sector.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The gold banking, or bullion banking, segment is expected to see growing momentum within Islamic finance. A number of newcomers are preparing to enter the market, while established players are expanding their portfolios with fresh product offerings.

PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk. (BNGA), for instance, is paving the way for bullion banking through its sharia unit, Bank CIMB Niaga Syariah, which is set to operate as a full-fledged Sharia Commercial Bank (BUS) following its planned spin-off.