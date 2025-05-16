Danantara Explores Crypto Landscape

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The proposal for the Investment Management Agency (BPI) Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara) to include Bitcoin as part of its investment reserves requires thorough and careful examination. Critical considerations around regulatory compliance and governance frameworks must be addressed before such a move can be realized.

Chief Executive of the Financial Sector Technology Innovation, Digital Financial Assets, and Crypto Assets Supervision at the Financial Services Authority (OJK) Hasan Fawzi acknowledged that the proposal highlights the strong enthusiasm among domestic crypto industry stakeholders.