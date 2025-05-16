Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Presiden Prabowo Subianto (tengah) didampingi Menteri BUMN Erick Thohir (kedua kanan), Chief Executive Officer CEO BPI Danantara Rosan Roeslani (kedua kiri), CIO Pandu Patria Sjahrir (kiri), COO Dony Oskaria (kanan), Sekretaris Kabinet Teddy Indra Wijaya (ketiga kiri), dan Menteri Sekretaris Negara Prasetyo Hadi pada saat acara Town Hall Danantara Indonesia di Jakarta, Kamis (28/4/2025). /Bisnis/Himawan L Nugraha

Danantara Explores Crypto Landscape

The proposal to designate Bitcoin as an investment reserve at Danantara requires thorough examination, particularly in terms of regulatory frameworks.

Aziz Rahardyan
Aziz Rahardyan - Bisnis.com
Jumat, 16 Mei 2025 | 15:30
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The proposal for the Investment Management Agency (BPI) Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara) to include Bitcoin as part of its investment reserves requires thorough and careful examination. Critical considerations around regulatory compliance and governance frameworks must be addressed before such a move can be realized.

Chief Executive of the Financial Sector Technology Innovation, Digital Financial Assets, and Crypto Assets Supervision at the Financial Services Authority (OJK) Hasan Fawzi acknowledged that the proposal highlights the strong enthusiasm among domestic crypto industry stakeholders.

