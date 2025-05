Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Salim Group's listed company, PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk. (INDF), posted a solid performance in Q1/2025, with the agribusiness segment delivering the strongest revenue growth.

According to its published financial statements, Indofood's consolidated net sales increased by 2% year-on-year (YoY) to IDR 31.56 trillion, up from IDR 30.79 trillion in the same period of 2024.