Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Ministry of Trade is pushing for an increase in the export of downstream palm oil products following the rise in export levies from 7.5% to 10% effective 17 May 2025.

Director of Agricultural and Forestry Product Export at the Ministry, Farid Amir, explained that the move is part of the government's strategy to sustain the export performance of crude palm oil (CPO) and its derivatives.