Karyawan menunjukkan emas 24 karat di Galeri 24 Pegadaian di Jakarta. Bisnis/Himawan L Nugraha

BlackRock and Vanguard's Stance on Antam Shares Amid Gold Price Dip

The volatile gold market has prompted global investors to maintain or shore up their stakes in Aneka Tambang (ANTM).

Asteria Desi Kartika Sari,Annisa Kurniasari Saumi
Asteria Desi Kartika Sari & Annisa Kurniasari Saumi - Bisnis.com
Senin, 19 Mei 2025 | 09:00
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Global investment giants such as Vanguard, BlackRock, and Norges Bank have maintained and even increased their stakes in state-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang (ANTM) shares through May, while gold prices slipped to a one-month low on Wednesday (14/5) amid rising trade optimism.

As reported by Reuters on Thursday (15/4), spot gold plunged on Wednesday to its lowest since April 11, dropping 2% to $3,181.62 per troy ounce while bullion briefly touched $3,174.62 earlier in the session. Meanwhile, US gold futures weakened by 1.8% to $3,188.3 per troy ounce.

