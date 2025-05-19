BlackRock and Vanguard’s Stance on Antam Shares Amid Gold Price Dip

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Global investment giants such as Vanguard, BlackRock, and Norges Bank have maintained and even increased their stakes in state-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang (ANTM) shares through May, while gold prices slipped to a one-month low on Wednesday (14/5) amid rising trade optimism.

As reported by Reuters on Thursday (15/4), spot gold plunged on Wednesday to its lowest since April 11, dropping 2% to $3,181.62 per troy ounce while bullion briefly touched $3,174.62 earlier in the session. Meanwhile, US gold futures weakened by 1.8% to $3,188.3 per troy ounce.