Big Fish’ Investors Retreat from Indonesian Bank Stocks BBRI, BMRI, and BBCA

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Stocks of major banks PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BBRI), PT Bank Mandiri (BMRI), and PT Bank Central Asia BBCA — saw gains on Wednesday (14/5), but “big fish” or major institutional investors have been selling off their stakes in the banks on the same day.

BBRI gained 6.51% to IDR 4,090 per share on Wednesday but is still down 2.85% year-to-date (YTD). Similarly, BMRI gained 5.87%, to IDR 5,050 per share but still down 13.68% YtD, while BBCA rose 3.06% to IDR 9,275 per share but still down 6.31% YtD.