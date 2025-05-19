Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Investor mengamati layar informasi harga saham di Jakarta, Rabu (5/3/2025). Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani

Big Fish’ Investors Retreat from Indonesian Bank Stocks BBRI, BMRI, and BBCA

Despite sell-offs in BBRI, BMRI, and BBCA, the majority of analysts remain bullish on the stocks, citing strong fundamentals.

Jaffry Prabu Prakoso, Patricia Yashinta Desy Abigail
Jaffry Prabu Prakoso & Patricia Yashinta Desy Abigail - Bisnis.com
Senin, 19 Mei 2025 | 12:30
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Stocks of major banks PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BBRI), PT Bank Mandiri (BMRI), and PT Bank Central Asia BBCA — saw gains on Wednesday (14/5), but “big fish” or major institutional investors have been selling off their stakes in the banks on the same day.

BBRI gained 6.51% to IDR 4,090 per share on Wednesday but is still down 2.85% year-to-date (YTD). Similarly, BMRI gained 5.87%, to IDR 5,050 per share but still down 13.68% YtD, while BBCA rose 3.06% to IDR 9,275 per share but still down 6.31% YtD.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Big Fish’ Investors Retreat from Indonesian Bank Stocks BBRI, BMRI, and BBCA
English Version
29 menit yang lalu

Big Fish’ Investors Retreat from Indonesian Bank Stocks BBRI, BMRI, and BBCA

Jajaran Investor yang Tetap Agresif Memborong Saham ANTM saat Fluktuasi Harga Emas Antam
Emiten
59 menit yang lalu

Jajaran Investor yang Tetap Agresif Memborong Saham ANTM saat Fluktuasi Harga Emas Antam

Nasib Produksi Lokal RI di Pusaran Insentif Mobil Listrik BYD Cs
Bisnis
1 jam yang lalu

Nasib Produksi Lokal RI di Pusaran Insentif Mobil Listrik BYD Cs

BMRI, BBNI, dan BBRI Bersiap Menadah Cuan Ratusan Miliar dari Dividen BSI (BRIS)
Investasi
3 jam yang lalu

BMRI, BBNI, dan BBRI Bersiap Menadah Cuan Ratusan Miliar dari Dividen BSI (BRIS)

BlackRock and Vanguard’s Stance on Antam Shares Amid Gold Price Dip
English Version
3 jam yang lalu

BlackRock and Vanguard’s Stance on Antam Shares Amid Gold Price Dip

Berita Premium Lainnya