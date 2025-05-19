EV Incentives: Boon for Foreign Brands, Bane of Local Industry

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Despite the surge of electric vehicle (EV) sales, most of these are imports while domestic EV production falls below even pre-pandemic levels, down 14% compared to January–April 2019.

In other words, Indonesia’s automaking capacity is back to its pre-2013 levels while foreign manufacturers like BYD, VinFast, and Chery are showing significant growth. BYD, in particular, has shot up into Indonesia’s top six thanks to the government’s generous IDR 6.16 trillion incentives for the EV industry.