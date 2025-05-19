Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Visitors observe BYD electric cars on the sidelines of the opening of the BYD Harmony Sudirman 4S flagship dealer, Jakarta. Bisnis/Himawan L Nugraha

EV Incentives: Boon for Foreign Brands, Bane of Local Industry

While EV sales are surging thanks to the government’s generous incentives, a closer look on matters reveals it comes at the cost of local manufacturers.

Kahfi
Kahfi - Bisnis.com
Senin, 19 Mei 2025 | 20:34
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Despite the surge of electric vehicle (EV) sales, most of these are imports while domestic EV production falls below even pre-pandemic levels, down 14% compared to January–April 2019.

In other words, Indonesia’s automaking capacity is back to its pre-2013 levels while foreign manufacturers like BYD, VinFast, and Chery are showing significant growth. BYD, in particular, has shot up into Indonesia’s top six thanks to the government’s generous IDR 6.16 trillion incentives for the EV industry.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

EV Incentives: Boon for Foreign Brands, Bane of Local Industry
English Version
13 menit yang lalu

EV Incentives: Boon for Foreign Brands, Bane of Local Industry

PREMIUM WRAP-UP: Himbara Tadah Dividen BRIS, Lo Kheng Hong Borong Saham, hingga Investor di ANTM
Bursa & Saham
30 menit yang lalu

PREMIUM WRAP-UP: Himbara Tadah Dividen BRIS, Lo Kheng Hong Borong Saham, hingga Investor di ANTM

Bisikan JP Morgan untuk Saham Indosat (ISAT)
Emiten
48 menit yang lalu

Bisikan JP Morgan untuk Saham Indosat (ISAT)

Arus Premi Mengalir ke Luar Negeri, Reasuransi Indonesia Butuh Investor Global
Bisnis
2 jam yang lalu

Arus Premi Mengalir ke Luar Negeri, Reasuransi Indonesia Butuh Investor Global

Siap-siap, Pemangkasan BI Rate Sudah Dekat
Bisnis
3 jam yang lalu

Siap-siap, Pemangkasan BI Rate Sudah Dekat

Berita Premium Lainnya