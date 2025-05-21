Aguan’s Frontrunners PANI and CBDK Post Strong 2024 Results, Dividend Confirmed

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua (PANI) and PT Bangun Kosambi Sukses (CBDK), two property companies owned by Sugianto “Aguan” Kusuma, are set to distribute their dividends for FY2024.

The dividend distributions for both companies decided at their annual general meeting of shareholders (AGMS) on Thursday (15/5/2025), will be IDR 67.5 billion (IDR 4 per share) for PANI, taken from PANI’s FY2024 profit of IDR 625.99 billion, and IDR 28 billion (IDR 5 per share) for CBDK, taken from its FY2024 net profit of IDR 924.82 billion.