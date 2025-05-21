Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua (PANI)

Aguan’s Frontrunners PANI and CBDK Post Strong 2024 Results, Dividend Confirmed

PT Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua (PANI) and PT Bangun Kosambi Sukses (CBDK) have announced their FY2024 dividend payouts and retained earnings for future development.

Dionisio Damara Tonce
Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 21 Mei 2025 | 07:31
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua (PANI) and PT Bangun Kosambi Sukses (CBDK), two property companies owned by Sugianto “Aguan” Kusuma, are set to distribute their dividends for FY2024.

The dividend distributions for both companies decided at their annual general meeting of shareholders (AGMS) on Thursday (15/5/2025), will be IDR 67.5 billion (IDR 4 per share) for PANI, taken from PANI’s FY2024 profit of IDR 625.99 billion, and IDR 28 billion (IDR 5 per share) for CBDK, taken from its FY2024 net profit of IDR 924.82 billion.

