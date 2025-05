Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Amid volatile gold prices, several top-tier investors in PT Aneka Tambang Tbk. (ANTM) continue to accumulate shares in the state-owned gold miner aggressively.

Take BlackRock, for instance. According to Bloomberg data, the U.S.-based multinational investment giant and the world’s largest asset manager trimmed its holdings by 6.42 million shares in April 2025, reducing its stake from 268.09 million shares in March to 261.66 million in April.