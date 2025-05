Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The rupiah has continued to lose ground throughout the year, but things may change in the second half with projections of weakening dollar and easing of trade tensions. The demand for dollar-denominated currency to pay foreign debts, however, may put a hamper on this eventuality.

The rupiah closed up 0.07% at IDR 16,433 on Monday (19/5) along with a 0.70% drop in the US dollar index to 100.38. (See infographic)