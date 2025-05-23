Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
A worker displays gold bars in Nuh, India. Bloomberg/Anindito Mukherjee

Analysts Remain Upbeat on Gold Stocks Despite Price Slump

Analysts remain upbeat for gold producers’ stock outlook, citing bullish longer term potential.

Annisa Kurniasari Saumi
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi - Bisnis.com
Jumat, 23 Mei 2025 | 21:05
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — A tariff deal breakthrough between the United States and China sent gold prices sliding after its previous record-hitting rally as trade worries ease and risk appetite grows. Even so, analysts remain upbeat for gold producers’ stock outlook, citing bullish longer term potential.

According to Bloomberg, spot‑market global gold was down 1.12% last Friday (16/5) to $3,203.65 per troy ounce (toz), but it previously held above $3,200 through the week, signaling hopes for further gains.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Analysts Remain Upbeat on Gold Stocks Despite Price Slump
English Version
17 menit yang lalu

Analysts Remain Upbeat on Gold Stocks Despite Price Slump

Catatan JP Morgan soal Kinerja BBCA pada April 2025
Emiten
36 menit yang lalu

Catatan JP Morgan soal Kinerja BBCA pada April 2025

Sinergi Inti (INET) Outlook: Will INET Be the Next DATA and WIFI?
English Version
49 menit yang lalu

Sinergi Inti (INET) Outlook: Will INET Be the Next DATA and WIFI?

Prospek Baru Saham ANTM Saat Harga Emas Global Kembali Memanas
Emiten
1 jam yang lalu

Prospek Baru Saham ANTM Saat Harga Emas Global Kembali Memanas

Red Carpet for Danantara for Nickel Downstream Projects
English Version
2 jam yang lalu

Red Carpet for Danantara for Nickel Downstream Projects

Berita Premium Lainnya