Analysts Remain Upbeat on Gold Stocks Despite Price Slump

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — A tariff deal breakthrough between the United States and China sent gold prices sliding after its previous record-hitting rally as trade worries ease and risk appetite grows. Even so, analysts remain upbeat for gold producers’ stock outlook, citing bullish longer term potential.

According to Bloomberg, spot‑market global gold was down 1.12% last Friday (16/5) to $3,203.65 per troy ounce (toz), but it previously held above $3,200 through the week, signaling hopes for further gains.