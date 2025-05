Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Global gold prices, which are expected to continue rising, are seen as a key driver supporting the performance of gold mining company PT Aneka Tambang Tbk. (ANTM). Correspondingly, ANTM shares have steadily climbed since early May 2025.

In Friday’s (23/5/2025) trading, ANTM shares fluctuated between IDR 2,970 and IDR 3,120, with the upper price reflecting a year-to-date (YtD) increase of 103.93% and a remarkable 122.14% surge over the past three months.