In Hopes for State Revenue Boosters

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The state budget (APBN) recorded a surplus of IDR4.3 trillion, equivalent to 0.02% of Gross Domestic Product, by the end of April 2025—marking a turnaround after posting a deficit during Q1/2025. The newly appointed officials at the Ministry of Finance are expected to boost APBN revenue collection.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated that state revenue realization as of April 2025 stood at IDR810.5 trillion, reflecting a 12.4% decline YoY from IDR925.2 trillion in April 2024. Meanwhile, state expenditure amounted to IDR806.2 trillion, down 5.1% from IDR849.3 trillion in the same period last year.