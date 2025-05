Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara will be partnering with Japan, China, and Malaysia to establish a joint fund, with agreements set to be finalized in the coming weeks, according to Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani.

“We will sign a joint fund agreement within the next two or three weeks,” he said during the DBS Asian Insights Conference in Jakarta, on Wednesday (21/5/2025).